Paul Heyman finally breaks silence after Roman Reigns gets pinned for the first time in 1294 days

Paul Heyman has shared his first tweet after Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's loss to The Usos at Money in The Bank 2023 in London.

Roman Reigns was finally pinned for the first time at the Premium Live Event in 1294 days. Jey Uso was the one to pin The Tribal Chief and pick up a massive win for The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War.

Mere hours after the show came to an end, Paul Heyman took to Twitter. He noticed a fan's tweet calling for an Emmy for him following his backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. Heyman responded to the fan and heaped big praise on The Tribal Chief.

"No thank you sir. Although I do indeed appreciate your compliment …. Give me an Emmy for the lifetime of revolutionary (indeed, evolutionary) television programming I’ve participated in. And give multiple awards to my Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns!"

Roman Reigns' previous pinfall loss came in late 2019

At WWE TLC 2019, Baron Corbin pinned Reigns in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. Reigns remained unpinned for more than 1200 days, but the streak finally ended at Money in The Bank 2023.

Paul Heyman has been by Reigns' side for the past three years. The Bloodline now only consists of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Heyman.

The former SmackDown General Manager has proven on many occasions that he isn't someone worth trusting. Paul Heyman has betrayed several top names, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

Heyman has always made it a point to be associated with the best in the business. Reigns' incredible streak has now come to an end. If he ends up losing his Undisputed WWE Universal title somewhere down the line, one wonders if Heyman will look for greener pastures and turn on The Tribal Chief.

