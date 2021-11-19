"I'm not the audience" - Paul Heyman gives his opinion on the AEW product

Paul Heyman believes that AEW is competition for WWE.

Ahead of the Survivor Series, Paul Heyman recently sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss all things WWE. When asked for his opinion on All Elite Wrestling, Heyman says he believes they are a viable entity, but he's not their audience.

"They are viable. They are a viable entity. God bless them for being there [but] I'm not the audience," Paul Heyman said. "My personal opinion on their product, if I were to sit here and go, 'My God, they are great,' who cares what I think? It's just a personal opinion. They are not geared towards me. If I went, 'Oh my God, they suck, they're horrible,' I don't think they should care about that either. When Dana White gave his opinion on WWE and it wasn't flattering, I was asked about it, and I went, 'And?' Who gives a f**k? I don't think AEW should give a f**k what I think about them."

Paul Heyman believes AEW should care what the fans think about them

Paul Heyman thinks that AEW should be more concerned about what their fanbase thinks than the thoughts other people who aren't their potential audience.

"They should care what the fans think," Paul Heyman continued. "What their audience and the potential audience thinks about them. 'Here is who we have, we need to super-serve them and make them continue to be loyal to us and we need to expand that base. We need to take that person and lure them in. We need to find people who love WWE and lure them to our tribe, and we need to find people who have never seen sports entertainment, pro wrestling, combat sports and lure them onto our show for whatever reason we can justify them to pay to see our product.' That should be their mission."

You can catch Paul Heyman this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series as he will be in the corner of Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he battles WWE Champion Big E in a battle for brand supremacy.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



＠HeymanHustle talks to ＠arielhelwani about the culture within WWE and working with Vince McMahon.



: Paul Heyman 🎤



🚨 This is a MUST-WATCH! 🚨



#SurvivorSeries "Rip the band-aid off!"＠HeymanHustle talks to ＠arielhelwani about the culture within WWE and working with Vince McMahon. #ArielMeets : Paul Heyman 🎤🚨 This is a MUST-WATCH! 🚨 "Rip the band-aid off!"＠HeymanHustle talks to ＠arielhelwani about the culture within WWE and working with Vince McMahon.#ArielMeets: Paul Heyman 🎤🚨 This is a MUST-WATCH! 🚨#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/fnqM0Dvnlj

What do you make of Paul Heyman's comments? Do you think AEW is establishing a loyal fanbase? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Paul Heyman fits into AEW's target audience? Yes No 4 votes so far