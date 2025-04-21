Paul Heyman hints at recruiting more WWE stars following alliance with Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today following his actions at WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Wiseman was able to open up about why he aligned with Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Heyman was asked about his new alliance, and many of the panel members commented on the fact that Seth Rollins has a family and may not always have the Hall of Famer's back, so who would be there for him against his newest enemies?

This was when Heyman commented that he would have to go shopping, and the crowd began making barking noises, seemingly hinting that Heyman bring Bron Breakker to his side.

"So shall I go shopping," Heyman said. [Michael Cole asks, 'anybody in mind?'] "Yes," Heyman replies. [crowd makes barking noise]."

Earlier this year, Triple H revealed that Heyman has been working with Breakker behind the scenes, and the company could decide to pair them up on weekly television.

Of course, Roman Reigns has taken his own fair share of time off, and Heyman was then left to continue the story alone, but it seems that he could have been hinting that there will be more members to his stable with Seth Rollins.

Who could Paul Heyman recruit on WWE RAW?

Paul Heyman has just come out of a stable with The Bloodline, so it's feasible that he could be looking to recruit a similar stable with Seth Rollins.

Rollins has been one of the biggest stars on RAW for more than a decade and was once part of The Shield himself, which demonstrates his history of leading a stable.

With The Judgment Day now seemingly set to go their separate ways, it could be time for a new stable to take over WWE RAW, and who better than Rollins and Heyman to lead it?

Paul Heyman could revitalise a lot of careers if he creates a new stable on the red brand. The two men will have their say for the first time on RAW after WrestleMania, and it will become much clearer what their goals are now that they've aligned together on WrestleMania Saturday.

