Paul Heyman looks uncomfortable being a part of Seth Rollins' faction, feels WWE veteran

A WWE legend doesn't believe Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's alliance is working. Bully Ray critiqued the faction on a recent edition of Busted Open.

Heyman turned on CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with Rollins in one of the biggest shockers of the year. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were later added to the group. So far, the stable hasn't impressed fans much.

Many fans believe the Heyman-Rollins pairing is not working at all. Bully Ray said the same after the latest edition of WWE RAW. He feels Heyman looks uncomfortable standing beside Seth Rollins. Check out his comments below:

"I'm watching Heyman. And boy oh boy, did Paul Heyman tell me everything I needed to know last night. Because Paul looked uncomfortable last night. That's the only word that can come to mind. Paul looked like he did not belong out there with them. The forced looks on Paul's face. I know what real Paul Heyman looks like. I know what genuine Heyman looks like, okay? I know what the real life facials are. I also know what his performing facials are." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bully feels Paul Heyman doesn't believe in Seth Rollins' words

Bully Ray further said Heyman looks like someone who doesn't believe one bit in Rollins' words. Ray said Heyman used to be proud standing beside Roman Reigns as well as Brock Lesnar, but that's not the case with Rollins.

It's been a while since Heyman and Rollins joined hands. Their fans would love to see them dominate the RAW brand for a long time to come and push Breakker and Reed as major main-event stars in the process.

