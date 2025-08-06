  • home icon
  • Paul Heyman to Make His Return for a Major Show Announced Outside WWE After 15 Years

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 06, 2025 10:35 GMT
Paul Heyman is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image source: WWE on YouTube]
WWE SummerSlam 2025 saw a shocking twist when Seth Rollins pulled off the "Ruse of the Century" alongside Paul Heyman. They revealed that Rollins' injury was a work before The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on then-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, ending his reign in under six minutes.

After delivering one of the most shocking angles in professional wrestling history, Paul Heyman is all set to make a major appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion after 15 years.

Renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared an old picture of himself with The Wiseman on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. He revealed that after 15 years, Heyman will join him for a live interview on his show in the same building, on the same floor, tonight.

"What a day it’s going to be. 15 years later, in the same building, on the same floor, @HeymanHustle will join us in studio. I can’t wait. See you all 1PM EST/10AM PST," Helwani wrote.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Over the years, Helwani has interviewed many top names, including CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. He is the host of one of the top podcasts in the world of combat sports.

Paul Heyman reacts to Seth Rollins' WWE title victory

Following The Visionary's chaotic World Heavyweight Championship victory at SummerSlam Saturday, The Oracle expressed his views on the development.

Heyman took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself with The Vision from the Gorilla Position. He asked whether fans were mad at them for stealing CM Punk's SummerSlam moment. The Oracle also highlighted how he warned viewers about the group's "Plan B" in advance.

"Isn’t this a tradition in @WWE that the brand new champion always poses in the gorilla position with someone? Did we make people mad? Are you all upset with us? I hate to say we told you so, but we told you about Plan B so Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I represent not only @bronbreakkerwwe and @bronsonishere, but the reigning, defending…@wwerollins!"
Rollins' title victory has turned The Vision into an unstoppable force. It will be exciting to see what surprises The Oracle and his heel stable have in store for fans in the coming months.

