Paul Heyman makes bold prediction regarding Roman Reigns' immediate future as World Champion

Paul Heyman has made a bold claim regarding Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns reached a new WWE milestone today and has now held the Universal Championship for three years. The Tribal Chief captured the title at Payback 2020 by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, made an appearance on WWE's The Bump today and discussed Reigns' historic run as champion. During the conversation, Heyman claimed that he envisions Roman Reigns being champion for the next three years and then the three years after that:

“God, this like a deposition. Asked and answered. Yes, and I envision it three years from now, and three years after that, and three years after that," said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns cementing his legacy in WWE

Paul Heyman claimed that they are just getting started on creating the legacy for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns has been able to overcome everything thrown at him, including The Bloodline fracturing after WrestleMania 39. Jey Uso challenged for the title at SummerSlam but was betrayed by Jimmy Uso at the end of the match. Reigns has somehow managed to stay at the top of the card despite everyone around him trying to take his spot.

During his interview on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, The Wiseman listed off the things Reigns has already accomplished and wondered what more he could do. Heyman claimed that The Head of the Table realized there was more left to accomplish, and they were just getting started on building his legacy:

"There is more greatness to pursue. There is the claim that John Cena could be the greatest of all time. There is the claim that Bruno Sammartino was the greatest champion of all time. These were all goals that Roman Reigns said, ‘We’re gonna go after them one by one, and like snipers, we’re gonna pick them off.’ So that’s what ended up doing. So yes, when Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long, if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we’re just getting started around here," said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Reigns is currently not scheduled for a match at WWE Payback this Saturday. It will be interesting to see who challenges the champion next in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Reigns still be the champion in three years? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE