Paul Heyman makes first appearance since being fired as the Executive Director of RAW

It's been over two months since WWE ousted Paul Heyman from the creative team of RAW and the former Executive Director of the Red brand has managed to keep a low profile since the firing. Barring some social media activity, Heyman has not commented on his stint as the Executive Director of RAW or explained his side of the story.

Paul Heyman, however, made his first appearance since being removed as the RAW Executive Director in a video released by WWE 2K, in which 'the humble advocate' introduced the fans to all the different game modes of the upcoming 'Battlegrounds' game.

WWE 2K also issued a press release to hype up the game, which will be out on September 18th. You can check out the video below in which Paul Heyman was as engaging as ever:

When will Paul Heyman be back on WWE TV?

Paul Heyman lost his backstage role as the Executive Director of RAW on June 11th, which incidentally happened precisely a year after he was announced for the new assignment.

WWE merged the creative teams of RAW and SmackDown and Bruce Prichard was made the head of the consolidated creative group. Various details regarding Paul Heyman's firing from the position, and the creative shake-ups in the WWE have since been reported.

Details of Paul Heyman and AJ Styles' fractured backstage relationship have also been making all the headlines in recent weeks, especially following the WWE releases of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

As things stand, Paul Heyman is still contracted by the WWE as an on-screen talent, and he will be seen on WWE TV whenever the company decides to get Brock Lesnar back.

Paul Heyman will continue to focus on his managerial duties, and at this point, no one knows when the Beast Incarnate would make his WWE return. In an ideal world with fans in attendance, Brock Lesnar would have been back at SummerSlam. However, the pandemic has forced WWE to keep Lesnar off TV as they don't wish to waste the handful of his appearances at the empty Performance Center.

Paul Heyman, in the meantime, seems to be content by promoting WWE's next video game.