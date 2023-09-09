Paul Heyman makes a reference to Roman Reigns' status in WWE in post after SmackDown

Roman Reigns was not part of this week’s WWE SmackDown again. However, The Tribal Chief continued to have an impact on the show, as Paul Heyman represented him on Friday night.

Heyman was seen backstage in some important segments this week. He was seen working with LA Knight in one of the more intriguing segments of the night.

Later on, The Wise Man was seen with Jimmy Uso. The two had an exchange that saw Jimmy express his desire to rejoin The Bloodline. Jimmy looked to defeat AJ Styles in the main event of SmackDown to make an impact, and get in Roman Reigns’ good books again.

After WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman took to X (fka Twitter) to talk bad about Boston. However, he boasted about the view from the Presidential Suite, and noted that it is “TOO RELEVANT” to pass up.

"When you hate staying in Boston, but the view from the Presidential Suite is TOO RELEVANT to pass up... #KingofNewYork (and everywhere else) #IslandofRelevancy #ThankYouMyTribalChief"

The Wise Man’s comments seemed to refer to Roman Reigns’ status in WWE. Reigns is The Tribal Chief on The Island of Relevancy, and Paul Heyman can seemingly only enjoy the finer things in life thanks to him.

Paul Heyman has always added that extra touch, to ensure that he boasts about Roman Reigns’ status in WWE. This was another effort to showcase just where Reigns and The Bloodline stand in the company.

Paul Heyman had a face-off against LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

The Wise Man approached Adam Pearce backstage, to enquire who was getting traded to WWE SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso. Pearce decided to keep the name under wraps, before LA Knight interrupted the meeting.

Knight demanded a match with The Miz, and Pearce agreed to the idea of having the two men compete next week.

Following the interaction, Heyman told Knight to knock the next time he saw that Pearce was in a meeting with him. The mood shifted once the former Million Dollar Champion got in Paul Heyman’s face and answered with his patented 'Yeah.'

The interaction showed that the SmackDown megastar was not intimidated by Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel. The segment could lead to something bigger in the coming months.

