  • Paul Heyman makes shocking statement on Solo Sikoa ahead of WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 06, 2025 00:28 GMT
Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa together on WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa together on WWE SmackDown (Photo credit: wwe.com)

WWE Superstars are gunning for a potential spot as the next Paul Heyman Guy. The Hall of Famer will be on tonight's RAW to deliver a special message with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and fans can only guess what the trio has in store. Heyman is fueling speculation with remarks on a very familiar face: Solo Sikoa.

The Wise Man and The Problem have a troubling past. Things between Heyman and Sikoa went sideways during Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania XL hiatus. Solo built his own Bloodline 2.0 faction and destroyed Heyman on SmackDown one night, putting him on the shelf for months. Roman later returned to defeat Solo in Tribal Combat, but Heyman has since turned on The Tribal Chief and CM Punk to help Rollins win at WrestleMania 41. The WWE veterans linked up with Breakker on RAW, and rumors have swirled on potential additions to the faction.

Sikoa continues working hard to bounce back from the loss to Reigns and the demise of The Bloodline 2.0. Despite Heyman's history with him and the ongoing hard times, the 2024 WWE Hall of Famer is proud of The Usos' younger brother. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Heyman offered immense praise on Sikoa, declaring him to be the most improved WWE talent from the last year, covering the 40th annual Showcase of Immortals through WrestleMania 41 Week.

"I think Solo Sikoa was the single most improved performer in WWE from WrestleMania 40 through this week right now, and I am so proud of what he accomplished in that time. I would dare say if you look back a few years from now at the year he had, and carrying that side of SmackDown, he wasn't only the most improved performer of the past year, he is perhaps, in a one-year span, the most improved performer over a one-year span, ever. He went from being a stoic mute to someone who can carry his end of the microphone," Heyman said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]
Paul Heyman continued:

"And that's against anybody he wanted to, including me, Roman Reigns, anybody that stepped up against him on the microphone, Solo Sikoa held his own. I did not hear of, witness, nor read about, even on the cynical internet, of a bad match he had over the past year. He delivered in the ring, on the mic, he carried SmackDown from an antagonist position on the mic. Even after I was gone, he carried his end and held his own against Roman on the mic," Heyman said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]
Heyman believes Sikoa has to be proud of himself and what he has achieved so far. The former ECW boss pointed to how quickly Solo has grown on WWE's main roster as something he should be proud of. It remains to be seen if Heyman's praise will lead to Solo joining Rollins and Breakker under Heyman's leadership, which would also bring a return to the red brand for The Problem.

