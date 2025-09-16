Paul Heyman makes surprising claim about AJ Lee ahead of Wrestlepalooza

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman made a surprising claim about AJ Lee ahead of Wrestlepalooza this Saturday night. Lee will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2015 at the event this weekend.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Paul Heyman was asked if he would be ringside for the mixed tag team match between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch versus CM Punk and AJ Lee. Heyman responded by suggesting that Lee was not on The Man's level and claimed that Lynch was the greatest female professional wrestler in history.

“I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family, to be very honest with you. I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest woman’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win, by the way. She won the match, didn’t just main event it, she won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk and the loser keeps AJ," said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Lynch attacked Lee during last night's episode of WWE RAW and hit the former Divas Champion with a Manhandle Slam.

Former WWE writer reacts to AJ Lee's return

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's return to the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized Lee's promo last week on the red brand. He claimed that the segment was horrible and criticized fans for chanting "therapy" in the middle of a wrestling promo.

"I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, what are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful, this is awful, bro. There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!" he said.

Only time will tell which team emerges victorious at WWE Wrestlepalooza this Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

