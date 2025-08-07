Paul Heyman makes his WWE retirement plans clear

WWE veteran Paul Heyman is a legend of the wrestling business whose career has spanned decades. The Oracle has now revealed that once he steps away from the industry, he plans to spend all his hard-earned money lavishly.

Heyman is currently a member of Seth Rollins' new stable, The Vision, on RAW. The group, which also includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, has emerged as the most powerful faction in all of WWE, with Rollins on top as the World Heavyweight Champion. Paul Heyman continues to be a commanding presence on TV and looks in no mood to end his career anytime soon.

However, in a recent chat with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman revealed that following his retirement, he wouldn't hesitate to enjoy his money, so much so that he would need his children to step up and support him in old age.

"Someone's going to have to support me in my old age because I plan on spending on everything before I get there," Heyman said. (8:08 - 8:13)

Paul Heyman makes a bold prediction about Bron Breakker's WWE future

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Wiseman of The Bloodline stated that he firmly believed Breakker had all the makings of a WrestleMania main eventer. Paul Heyman added that the RAW Supertar was the "future" of WWE and was destined for greater things.

"The words are there, but it's all about what are we selling? What's the emotion involved? So that's what I'm there to teach the young talent, and whether you know - I mean, Bron Breakker and I are on camera together because I was working so closely with him behind the scenes because I truly believe that's the future of our company. That's a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future," Heyman said.

It's no secret that Bron Breakker's stock has risen to unforeseen levels since joining The Vision, and it's only a matter of time before he enters the world title picture.

