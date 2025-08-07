"That's a Guaranteed WrestleMania Main Eventer" – Paul Heyman Believes 27-Year-Old Star is the Future of WWE

Paul Heyman has heaped massive praise on a 27-year-old RAW star. He believes Bron Breakker is the future of WWE and a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer.

Ad

The Oracle manages the former NXT Champion on RAW as well as Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed. Heyman first showed interest in working with Breakker when they were involved in a backstage segment and he introduced him to the ring on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman spoke about working with young talent and predicted that Bron Breakker is going to headline multiple WrestleManias in WWE.

Ad

Trending

"The words are there, but it's all about what are we selling? What's the emotion involved? So that's what I'm there to teach the young talent, and whether you know—I mean, Bron Breakker and I are on camera together because I was working so closely with him behind the scenes, because I truly believe that's the future of our company. That's a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future," said Heyman. (16:00-16:31)

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Paul Heyman comments on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

The Beast Incarnate shocked the world when he made a surprise appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer. He attacked Cody Rhodes afer the latter's match against John Cena.

Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's return while speaking to Ariel Helwani:

"Everything in life is met with criticism. I don't pay attention to that. He's here. That is the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F5 John Cena. Nobody left MetLife Stadium saying, 'Oh God, they brought back Brock?'. People were just going nuts. That is our paying audience, and they are happy to see him," said Heyman.

Ad

Paul Heyman used to manage Brock Lesnar in the past. The Beast is most likely going to face John Cena soon.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!