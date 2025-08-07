  • home icon
  Paul Heyman has a message for John Cena after he makes a huge decision regarding his WWE career months before retirement

Paul Heyman has a message for John Cena after he makes a huge decision regarding his WWE career months before retirement

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 07, 2025 23:25 GMT
Paul Heyman and John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Paul Heyman and John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman sent a message to John Cena after he decided to turn babyface months before he retired from professional wrestling.

Cena turned babyface before his rematch against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. While he was unsuccessful in his attempt to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship, the 17-time World Champion received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe for going back to his old ways.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman talked about Cena abandoning his heel turn. He later gave props to the now-former Undisputed WWE Champion on social media.

"Massive credit and mad props to @JohnCena!" wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's message to Cena on X:

Paul Heyman on The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman spoke about The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41, where Travis Scott showed up to help John Cena beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During the same interview, Heyman stated that he wasn't concerned with the developments in the Cena-Rhodes storyline. He said:

"I really don't know. I mean, especially at WrestleMania, I had enough on my plate. I wasn't really that concerned with what was gonna happen with John Cena and Cody Rhodes' storyline. (...) I have too much on my plate helping us to get not just to WrestleMania but to the main event of WrestleMania. (...) And trying to help everyone else who are future WrestleMania main eventers. So, if they're not gonna make it to 'Mania, I don't care why. Dwayne Johnson is gonna be at 'Mania? No. Don't care why."

The Rock helped Cena turn heel at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He forced the multi-time WWE World Champion to sell his soul and join forces with him and Scott, as the trio laid out Rhodes in one of the most shocking heel turns of all time.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
