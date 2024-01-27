Paul Heyman offers help to popular name ahead of potential WWE Royal Rumble return

The Tribal Chief's Wiseman, Paul Heyman, is looking to pull every trick up his sleeve to take care of business at WWE Royal Rumble. At the event Saturday night, Roman Reigns's Undisputed Universal Title reign is in jeopardy as three top stars are gunning for his belt.

Ahead of the January extravaganza, Heyman joined Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview session, the host brought up Kevin Patrick's recent WWE release, teasing a return to the SmackDown commentary team:

"SmackDown, I heard there's a commentary spot opened up, huh?" Pat McAfee said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

When Paul Heyman suggested that McAfee talk about it with him at the Royal Rumble festivities in Tampa Bay, Florida, the latter admitted that the weather conditions do not scream travel-friendly at the moment. Also, being based in Indiana, he is not sold on flying to Florida for the Rumble event.

This urged Paul Heyman to offer to send a private jet for Pat McAfee to board in, courtesy of himself and The Tribal Chief. Interestingly, even WWE CCO Triple H sent a message to McAfee after a very eventful week. It remains to be seen if he makes a full-time return.

The upcoming title defense is Roman's first since November 4th, when he narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. As for Pat McAfee, he surprised the WWE Universe at last year's edition with a return. However, it appears the commentator has ruled out a similar thing to happen this time around.

Pat McAfee credits Paul Heyman for giving him "sage advice" while in WWE

After Paul Heyman left The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke fondly of The Wiseman. He revealed that during his stint with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion, Heyman always gave him valuable advice, something that he is forever grateful for:

"Whenever I was going through my different runs and stuff with the WWE or whatever was happening, [Heyman] would just like slowly walk up next to me and then just drop like the greatest sage advice of all time, pat on the back, and then just kind of walk away. I'm like, 'Okay, holy s***. Yes, that makes a lot of sense whenever you say it like that.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Pat McAfee not only showed up at the Royal Rumble last year but also made similar surprise appearances on the September 15 episode of SmackDown, as well as the Fastlane Premium Live Event on October 7.

Do you see Pat McAfee pulling off another surprise at the Royal Rumble event Saturday night? Let us know in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.