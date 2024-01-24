Triple H sends message to major star following WWE announcement

Triple H sent a message to a major star after WWE signed a massive deal with Netflix today.

The future home for WWE RAW has finally been revealed. Starting in January 2025, RAW will no longer be a part of the USA Network after 12 years. WWE's flagship show will be moving to Netflix for the next 10 years in a deal valued at more than $5 billion.

The announcement comes as the promotion is getting set for one of the most anticipated Royal Rumble events in history. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had an incredible confrontation last night on the red brand and both men will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Former SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee took to social media today to congratulate WWE on their new streaming deal with Netflix. Triple H responded to McAfee's message and stated that the former NFL partner is a part of this and "he can't get away" as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes RAW main event

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of how the main event of last night's edition of WWE RAW transpired.

Drew McIntyre battled The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in last night's main event. R-Truth got involved in the match and it backfired on The Archer of Infamy. McIntyre caught Priest with a Claymore for the pinfall victory to close the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that The Judgment Day is supposed to be a group to be taken seriously, but that has not been the case since R-Truth got involved. Russo added that he "hated" that the match turned into a comedy act at the end.

“Here we’ve got Damian Priest, and we want to have (...) they’re a mean group with Rhea Ripley, and now they’ve got Finn like we’ve never seen him before, and in the middle of all that, they got a comedy act. It’s just (...) I hated that at the end with that match turning into a comedy man,” he said. (32:05 - 32:27)

Triple H has helped guide the company to incredible success as of late. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for fans this Saturday night at Royal Rumble 2024.

