Paul Heyman opens up about one of the most difficult moments he's had to watch in WWE

Paul Heyman has had an exceptional career in the pro wrestling business, and this year he is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. With nearly 38 years of experience, he has seen almost every high and low in this industry. Recently, however, he opened up about one of the most difficult moments he's had to witness in his WWE career.

Speaking with TV Insider, Paul Heyman recalled the moment in 2018 when Roman Reigns revealed to the WWE Universe that he had leukemia. It was an emotional moment that saw Reigns relinquish the Universal Championship before heading in for treatment. And although Reigns was in remission just four months later, to this day it remains a moment that brought the WWE Universe to tears.

Paul Heyman was present that night and was also one of the first people to console Reigns backstage. While promoting Reigns' upcoming WWE Legends Biography, Heyman elaborated how he is not one to show emotion in public, being very aware of the cameras around, but on that night, he knew he needed to be there for Reigns. To date, he finds that moment very difficult to watch.

"I didn’t want to do any public display of emotion, but as I saw him trying to hold in the spiritual turmoil he was going through in the ring, I just knew he needed someone in the gorilla position backstage he didn’t have to lift up. It was, “Hey, you can lean on me.” I rushed up to the gorilla position to be there for him when he came back through the curtain. To this day, it’s difficult to watch. I don’t even remember it happening because it was all such a blur when it was transpiring." said Heyman [H/T: TV Insider]

Upon his return, Reigns hit the greatest form of his career. He ascended to new heights and now finds himself at the precipice of WWE as its Tribal Chief, and alongside him, giving him the best advice is the Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman first met Roman Reigns when he was just three years old

Paul Heyman has been busy with media appearances lately before his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is just a week away. The Wiseman recently revealed when he first met the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

While doing an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyman recalled his first meeting with The Head of the Table. The meeting took place around 35 years ago when Reigns was only three years old. He said that Reigns' father Sika had brought his son into the locker room in Panama City, Florida, and upon being introduced to him, he knew immediately that the young boy had the "IT factor".

Now, Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the business. And, if things go his way at WrestleMania 40, which Heyman is almost sure it will, he will continue to dominate this business for years to come.

