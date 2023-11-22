Paul Heyman opens up on Solo Sikoa 'smiling' following The Bloodline's segment on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to post a picture with Solo Sikoa, adding to the hilarious meme involving the latter.

The Wiseman recently came into the limelight by making a bold comment regarding John Cena's status with WWE. After Cena's loss in a singles match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023, Paul targeted the babyface on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Heyman also recently took to Twitter to announce the end of John Cena's involvement with the Stamford-based company while praising Solo for ending The Cenation Leader's era.

Heyman recently took to Instagram, sarcastically adding to the meme that is making rounds on the internet. Solo Sikoa is a massive draw among the WWE Universe and also a meme among the fans as he rarely smiles on-screen. The Wiseman sarcastically penned down a message for the fans, saying this is how Sikoa smiles.

"ICYMI Excuse us, #wiseman, but we'd like Solo to smile more! He IS smiling! Oh. Uh. Thank you Mr Heyman!" Paul Heyman shared.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman heaped praise on John Cena in the past interviews

Paul Heyman used to praise John Cena during his appearances in past interviews on podcasts, displaying him as a role model for the young generation.

During an interview with Rick Rubin on his Tetragrammaton podcast, Heyman asserted that Cena is a real-life inspiration for him. Paul also added that he would love to inspire his grandchildren to see The Cenation Leader's real-life character and what a great human being he is outside the squared circle.

"John Cena to me is a real life hero. He's a superhero. When I become a grandparent one day, if I'm asked what my grandchildren should watch, or read comic books or whatever, it will not be watch Superman, or Batman, or Spider-Man, or the Incredible Hulk. You want to see a superhero? Go see what John Cena did with his life outside of the ring. That man's a superhero. I don't have the words to convey the admiration I have for John Cena as a human being," Paul Heyman said. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the podcast below:

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Solo Sikoa in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman's message to the fans? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.