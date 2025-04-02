Paul Heyman ranks former WWE World Heavyweight Champion above John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer and Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, recently ranked a former World Heavyweight Champion above John Cena. It is none other than CM Punk.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are currently in a heated feud. On last week's WWE SmackDown, the three stars came face to face for a contract signing for their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. During the show, Paul Heyman revealed that their clash will be in the main event of Night One of 'Mania. This news left Punk extremely emotional as it would be The Best in the World's first-ever main event at The Show of Shows.

Haroon Twins' official Instagram handle recently uploaded a clip of their interview with Paul Heyman. In the video, The Wiseman refused to blindly rank John Cena on a scale of 1 to 5.

When asked about Roman Reigns, Heyman put The Tribal Chief at the number one spot.

"Why would I do something like that? [Because that's part of the game] For you, but not for me. I don't personally pick out rankings. You wanna rank somebody? Ask me about Roman Reigns. [Rank Roman Reigns] Number one. Undisputed, uncontroverted, cannot be denied, The Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table. Number one," he said.

Paul Heyman added that although CM Punk was The Best in the World, he was not above Reigns in the ranking, before mentioning that he ranked Punk above John Cena.

"[Is CM Punk actually The Best in the World?] Of course, he's The Best in the World. [So, if he's The Best in the World, that means he's better than Roman Reigns.] That doesn't mean he's better than Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time... [Okay, rank CM Punk] Above John Cena," Heyman added.

Check out the post below:

Bill Apter believes John Cena could face CM Punk after WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said John Cena could face CM Punk for the gold if he dethrones the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"You could go Punk and John Cena, if Cena takes the belt... Cena wins the belt; they put Punk against Cena... Punk and Cody is something fans don't wanna see. They never got that in AEW. I think that the lay of the land right now is they are only really concentrating on the Cody match and making people wonder what is the favor. In the meantime, they have this entire undercard that people aren't buzzing about at this point," he said.

It remains to be seen if WWE has planned anything for a possible match between CM Punk and John Cena before the latter's retirement.

