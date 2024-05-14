Paul Heyman reacts to Bloodline member’s warning on SmackDown

The Bloodline is one of the top factions in WWE. Paul Heyman, an integral part of the group, reacted to a warning issued by Solo Sikoa recently on SmackDown.

On the May 10 edition of WWE's Friday Night show, Solo Sikoa claimed that Roman Reigns had ordered him to take over the leadership amid his absence. The Tribal Chief has yet to make an appearance following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Elsewhere on the show, Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins in the first-round match of the King of the Ring Tournament as Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa laid Montez Ford out. After the bout, The Enforcer proceeded to hit Dawkins with the Samoan Spike.

Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Solo Sikoa turning to a camera backstage and asking who would stop The Bloodline as he walked past alongside Tama and Loa. You can check out screenshots of the Instagram Story below:

Screengrabs of Paul Heyman's Instagram Story.

WWE personality believes Solo Sikoa might kick Paul Heyman out of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa added two new members, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, to the group. The 31-year-old, however, kicked Jimmy Uso out as he and Tama brutally attacked the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion in Roman Reigns' absence.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts was asked by a fan about Haku potentially replacing Heyman as the new Wiseman. Although he did not agree with Haku getting involved, Roberts claimed that Sikoa could kick out the Hall of Famer from the group amid Reigns' hiatus:

"Look, it's not impossible, but Haku cannot do Paul Heyman promos. Like, Paul Heyman is there to do Paul Heyman promos. I mean, eventually, he might get thrown out right before Roman comes back. But Haku and Paul Heyman would serve two very different roles. Is Solo gonna do all the talking for The Bloodline? I don't [know]. He went from doing none of the talking to doing all of the talking. That's my only problem," he said.

Solo Sikoa has been more ruthless since he seemingly took over as the leader of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see how things pan out following Roman Reigns' much-awaited return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback