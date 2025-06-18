Paul Heyman reacts to new recruit being confirmed

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman reacted to his new recruit being confirmed today on social media. The veteran aligned with Seth Rollins by betraying both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania earlier this year.

Bronson Reed took to social media today to confirm that he was a Paul Heyman guy after aligning with the 59-year-old's faction on RAW. The legend reacted to Reed's post on his Instagram story, and you can check out his message in the image below.

Heyman reacted to Reed's post on social media. [Image credit: Paul Heyman on Instagram]

Bronson Reed suffered a major injury during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024 and missed several months of action before his return earlier this year. The former North American Champion competed in a Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring match this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but Jey Uso emerged victorious to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Former WWE writer reveals he is not a fan of Paul Heyman's promos

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared that he did not enjoy Paul Heyman's work with a microphone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that Heyman had been cutting the same promo for a decade. The veteran also claimed that the Hall of Famer overacted during his promos on WWE television.

"I don’t like Heyman. It’s very hard for me to be objective when it comes to Paul. I think the dude has been cutting the same freaking exact promo for the last decade, man. It’s so one dimensional, it’s always the same thing. I think he freakin' overacts. I am not a big Heyman fan like everybody else. I am sorry, that’s my opinion." [From 45:18 to 45:50]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have already been eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament. Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE earlier this month and can cash in for a title shot at any moment. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Heyman's faction in the weeks ahead on RAW.

