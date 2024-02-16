Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns' bold claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline member Paul Heyman has shared his reaction to Roman Reigns' bold declaration ahead of WWE SmackDown.

The Head of the Table was furious after Cody Rhodes chose him as his opponent for the WrestleMania 40 main event during the media event in Las Vegas. However, The Rock stepped up for his family and slapped Rhodes in the face, and the Samoan stars left the arena after sending a warning to Triple H.

Last week on the Blue brand show, the Chief Content Officer announced the WrestleMania 40 main event between Reigns and Rhodes and asserted that he's the one running the show, seemingly taking shots at Dwayne Johnson.

As mentioned by Heyman, The Great One and The Tribal Chief will return to Friday Night SmackDown this week. Before the show, Roman Reigns claimed that everything would change on SmackDown, throwing doubts on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania dreams.

The Wiseman took to his Instagram stories and reposted The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns' message:

"NEW MESSAGE FROM YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Paul Heyman hyped the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns on the upcoming WWE SmackDown

Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns are set to make their first appearance on tonight's SmackDown since WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

Even The American Nightmare on this week's Monday Night RAW has vouched that he will get back at The Rock for slapping him during the WWE event. Things are about to get very interesting on The Road to WrestleMania.

Heyman hyped the return of the Samoan family members on the blue brand. The 58-year-old legend mentioned that a new chapter in The Bloodline's story will unfold tonight:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, today is a picture-perfect day to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! As @WWE tries to grasp the enormity of the events that transpired at the #WrestleMania Kickoff Event in Las @Vegas, I remind you that yet another chapter shall unfold tomorrow, LIVE on @foxtv as #Smackdown will feature not only your humble #Wiseman and the reigning defending Undisputed #WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion @RomanReigns but also The #PeoplesChamp @TheRock! While @AmericanNightmareCody and @WWERollins face an uncertain future, condemned to live life after #WM40 in the Ocean of Obscurity, it is quite apparent the #Bloodline’s rule on the Island of Relevancy has never been more powerful! The @DeltaCenter in #SaltLakeCity will be the setting, and The People’s Slap was only the beginning of what’s to come next. And that’s not a prediction. That’s a spoiler!" wrote Heyman.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the real-life Bloodline members to appear on SmackDown since they want to know what the future holds for The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

