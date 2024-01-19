The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman took to Instagram to react to Roman Reigns' message before he returns on WWE SmackDown this week.

The Tribal Chief will feature in a contract signing segment with LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. At the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, he will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against all three men in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman sent a five-word message, reacting to Reigns' bold message on Twitter/X.

"YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF HAS SPOKEN!" wrote Heyman.

Tommy Dreamer believes Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion till 2025

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer recently claimed that Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed Universal Champion till 2025.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, he asserted that Reigns would defeat The Rock if they have a match at WrestleMania 40 and hold the title until next year.

"After defeating The Rock at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will continue his reign and will still be the champion till 2025. I believe it's a thing. Roman Reigns will go on to defeat Hulk Hogan's reign of being the longest champion. And I think he'll be the champion of the entire year of 2024. And I also feel he will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40," Dreamer said.

The Rock recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion, appearing on Monday Night RAW: Day 1. After a confrontation with Jinder Mahal, he teased a match against Reigns, as he namedropped The Head of The Table.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes aims to win his second Royal Rumble in a row and challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again. At WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came agonizingly close to winning the title.

Are you excited about Reigns' first title defense of 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

