Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns breaking silence after his loss at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has finally broken his silence after losing at WrestleMania 40. Reacting to The Tribal Chief's first message since his historic defeat, Paul Heyman sent a five-word message.

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. After an incredible contest, he was seen embracing The Wiseman while exiting the arena.

On social media, Reigns sent out a short message and claimed he was looking forward to the next chapter. Commenting on the post, Heyman acknowledged The Tribal Chief with a five-word message.

"I ACKNOWLEDGE You, My #TribalChief!" wrote Heyman.

Jason Sensation suggested Roman Reigns could return to WWE with the retired Universal Championship

Wrestling veteran Jason Sensation has suggested the idea of Roman Reigns returning to WWE with the retired Universal Championship.

The blue Universal Title was retired after Reigns was rewarded with the newly inaugurated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Cafe De Rene Podcast, Jason Sensation stated the following:

"I'm calling that Roman didn't actually put the Universal Title on the line. He only put the WWE Title on the line. And now, he's gonna come out this week with the blue belt, and he still has his streak. [I thought they got rid of it when they came out with the World Championship.] Well, they still have been calling him the WWE Universal Champion. It's just that it's out of the box, but it could happen," said Jason.

Roman Reigns is expected to sit on the sidelines for a few months before returning to WWE television. Amid his absence, WWE has already teased a feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Final Boss once again confronted The American Nightmare and teased a match between them. However, much like Reigns, The Rock has also been taken off WWE television.

