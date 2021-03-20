Paul Heyman references unexpected WWE departure on Talking Smack

Amid reports that Charly Caruso is set to leave WWE, Paul Heyman has joked that the company should have fired Kayla Braxton instead.

Heyman and Braxton have worked together as co-hosts of SmackDown post-show Talking Smack since November 2020. Roman Reigns’ special counsel often makes jokes at Braxton’s expense throughout the WWE Network show.

On this week’s episode, Heyman subtly referenced reports that Caruso is no longer a WWE host and interviewer. During a segment with Apollo Crews, Braxton refused to refer to Big E’s WWE Fastlane opponent as the next Intercontinental Champion. This prompted Heyman to make the following remark:

“Ladies and gentlemen… ladies and gentlemen, we got rid of the wrong female journalist around here. Please, allow me, special counsel to the Universal Heavyweight Champion, to welcome to the show the man that will leave tomorrow night the new Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion, the slayer of Big E, heading into WrestleMania as your Intercontinental Champion… Kayla’s favorite SmackDown performer, Apollo Crews.”

10am Eastern Time on #TalkingSmack ...



My candid thoughts on @EBischoff being inducted into the @WWE #HOF ...



AND ...#FastLane spoilers ...



Plus a @WrestleMania spoiler that no one will see coming!



All this ... and so much more!



(OK OK .. and @KaylaBraxtonWWE, too)! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 20, 2021

This is not the first time that Heyman has referenced a real-life WWE exit on Talking Smack. Last week, the former ECW owner said new AEW star Christian did not want to return to WWE because he was scared of Roman Reigns.

Why Charly Caruso is reportedly leaving WWE

Charly Caruso joined WWE in 2016

Fightful Select reported earlier this week that Charly Caruso has garnered backstage heat in WWE after showing up “consistently late” to her interview segments. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly “took exception to the situation,” leading to Caruso being taken off television.

Advertisement

Another recent report from PW Insider stated that Caruso’s contract is due to expire soon, and she is “done appearing on WWE programming.”

Caruso, who also works for ESPN, has already been replaced by new WWE broadcaster Kevin Patrick as the host of WWE Network show — RAW Talk.

