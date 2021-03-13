Paul Heyman says AEW star rejected WWE due to Roman Reigns

Speaking in-character, Paul Heyman claimed on the latest episode of Talking Smack that Roman Reigns is responsible for Christian walking away from WWE.

Christian came out of retirement to compete in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Though he had cordial talks with WWE about a permanent return, the 47-year-old decided to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) instead.

Heyman, who works as Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, co-hosts SmackDown’s Talking Smack post-show alongside Kayla Braxton. During this week’s episode, he claimed that Edge’s former tag team partner knew Reigns would target him if he stayed in WWE.

“Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get into your head, and what did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him. How many of your ‘Christians’ need to convert before you realize it’s not smart to pi** off Roman Reigns? You, Edge, have pi**ed off Roman Reigns.”

As the tweet above shows, Christian previously got involved in Edge’s storyline with Randy Orton in June 2020. The former WWE Superstar, who retired in 2014, received a Punt Kick to the head during an unsanctioned match against The Viper. The contest only lasted 60 seconds because, in reality, Christian had not been cleared to wrestle.

Roman Reigns’ complicated path to WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns must face Daniel Bryan before Edge

If Roman Reigns holds the Universal Championship until WrestleMania 37, he will defend his title against Royal Rumble winner Edge. WWE’s biggest show of the year will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.

The final pay-per-view before WrestleMania, WWE Fastlane, is on March 21. There, Daniel Bryan will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship, so the Reigns vs. Edge match at WrestleMania could be in jeopardy.

Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said. pic.twitter.com/fLlnFQIOvP — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 22, 2021

Edge and Jey Uso will clash in a singles match next week’s episode of SmackDown, and the winner will serve as the special enforcer for Reigns' defense against Bryan. Either way, the winner could be a major factor in the title match at Fastlane.

