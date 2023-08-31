Paul Heyman reveals that he would always "plan things out" with 9-time WWE champion

Paul Heyman has come a long way since being Brock Lesnar's advocate on WWE television during the early aughts and the 2010s. He then surprised viewers by showing up during the pandemic alongside Roman Reigns, helping the latter to sign a contract and subsequently capture the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

The Tribal Chief persona was born in the process, and slowly and steadily, The Bloodline took shape on SmackDown, with the leader often citing his show as the "Island of Relevancy."

While making an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman recalled envisioning Roman Reigns holding on to the world title for as long as he has. Furthermore, he briefly touched upon "conspiracy theories," claiming that both he and the top guy plan everything out and not much is done on the fly:

"We conspire. We strategize. We sit there and we plan things out. It's not a lot of impromptu in the Island of Relevancy, though we can pivot just like that, we prefer not to. We prefer to live up to all the conspiracy theories that are out there about us, and then some. [49:02-49:22]

The Wiseman continued by insulting the fans as he claimed the iconic duo are a "20" in terms of rating themselves, but they have to "bring it down to a 10 or 11" so that people grasp it easier.

Paul Heyman had an interesting interaction with WWE NXT North American Champion

Dominik Mysterio and Paul Heyman were present on this week's episode of The Bump, and The Wiseman took every opportunity he got to heap praise on the young Mysterio. At one point, the veteran even went to the extent of saying that the NXT North American Champion has done more in his short career thus far than anything his WWE Hall of Fame father did over the years.

Taking a shot at Rey Mysterio, who faced and defeated the Judgment Day star at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, Paul Heyman stated:

"Roman Reigns defeated Jey. They fought, and they settled their differences. That's what family does, you go outside, you beat the crap out of each other, you go back inside and everybody is loving each other. Except if you have a deadbeat father like Dominik, unfortunately, had to grow up under, then the circumstances are different."

It looks like Paul Heyman is a big fan of Dominik Mysterio. The latter has managed to bring eyes to the title he holds currently, which was exclusively an NXT title prior to Dom winning it.

