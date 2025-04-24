Paul Heyman reveals another truth behind his decision to betray CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman has revealed that the decision to betray CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 was "easy." The Wiseman did the unthinkable on Night One of The Show of Shows and aligned with Seth Rollins.
During the closing bits of the main event, Heyman handed a steel chair to CM Punk before hitting him with a low-blow. He briefly acknowledged Roman Reigns and handed him the same chair before betraying his now-former Tribal Chief.
On Instagram, Heyman shared a bold message, admitting with a pun that it was rather "easy" for him to betray Punk and Reigns and side with the third man in the Triple Threat Match, Rollins.
"The choice was pure torment. The decision, however, was Freakin' easy!" Heyman wrote.
Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:
Paul Heyman blamed Roman Reigns for his betrayal at WrestleMania 41
Paul Heyman said he did not betray Roman Reigns, and it was the other way around. He recalled being shoved by the OTC on Monday Night RAW just days before the Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman had this to say to The OTC:
"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE Universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family."
On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Heyman and Seth Rollins recruited Bron Breakker to their alliance. The duo destroyed Reigns and CM Punk with multiple Spears and Stomps, standing tall over the two to end the show.