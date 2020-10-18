Paul Heyman reveals if CM Punk will return to WWE

The WWE Universe is lucky to have so many fantastic and talented Superstars, who have improved the in-ring product significantly over the last decade. A wrestler that WWE fans want to see back in the squared circle is CM Punk, who has been away from a WWE ring for six years.

Paul Heyman, who managed CM Punk in WWE, recently opened up about Punk's return to WWE.

Paul Heyman on CM Punk returning to WWE

Paul Heyman, in an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, talked about numerous things, including the return of CM Punk to WWE. Heyman said that he doesn't know anything about a CM Punk return and that Vince McMahon and CM Punk would only know if that would ever happen.

"I don't know. That's certainly up to CM Punk. Maybe Vince McMahon, or both. On that one, I really have absolutely no clue. You'd probably know far better than I." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Punk wasn't associated with pro wrestling for a very long time and only returned to pro wrestling last year, when he debuted as an analyst for FOX's Backstage show. Sadly, that show was cancelled by FOX earlier this year.

Punk left WWE in 2014 after being unhappy with various things and fell-out with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as well. The former WWE Champion has time and again stated that he is not willing to return to pro wrestling, but he has not shut the door completely, as he revealed some Superstars that he would love to face in WWE.

Dave Meltzer revealed earlier this year that a Punk return to WWE can't be ruled out:

"There is nothing irreparable when it comes to wrestling and when it comes to Vince, especially now. The more things go down, the more something like that becomes enticing. But then it's also up to Punk and does he want to wrestle?"

There has been some talk about Punk joining AEW as well, which was revealed by WCW star Konnan. We will have to wait and watch to see if CM Punk will ever return to a WWE ring.