Paul Heyman reveals legitimate injury following Roman Reigns attack

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman shared a major health update amid his absence from Monday Night RAW. The Oracle revealed that he suffered a legitimate injury at the hands of Roman Reigns.

After defeating "Big" Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris, the OTC turned his attention towards his former Wiseman. Reigns locked Heyman in a guillotine hold in the middle of the ring. The following night on RAW, Michael Cole announced that the veteran suffered from a larynx contusion.

However, during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, Paul Heyman noted that he had busted blood vessels in his left eye. The 60-year-old added that he did not know whether the damage was permanent or not.

"They [WWE] went public saying that I had a, I don't know, a scratched larynx or something like that. But here's the thing. Roman Reigns choked me out so hard. If you take a look right here, I busted all these blood vessels in my eye. Take a look at my eye. I don't know if it's permanent damage or not," he said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Paul Heyman makes a bold claim about AJ Lee and Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Later in the same interview on ESPN First Take, Paul Heyman made a massive claim about WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and AJ Lee.

The veteran opined that AJ Lee was not at Becky Lynch's level, whom he referred to as the greatest women's wrestler. He pointed out that The Man not only main-evented WrestleMania but also emerged victorious. Heyman mocked Lee by stating that Punk and Rollins should wrestle each other with a stipulation that the loser gets to keep the former Divas Champion.

"I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family, to be very honest with you. I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest woman’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win, by the way. She won the match, didn’t just main event it, she won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk, and the loser keeps AJ," said Heyman.

It will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman makes his return at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event to try and assist Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the Mixed Tag Team Match.

In case you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit ESPN with an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

