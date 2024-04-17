Paul Heyman reveals personal moment with 9-time WWE Champion during WrestleMania weekend was one of his career favorites

Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to social media to reveal that his personal moment with nine-time WWE Champion Triple H was one of his career favorites.

Heyman has been one of the greatest managers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Throughout his career, he has managed some of the biggest names including CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. The 58-year-old currently serves as The Wiseman of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. During the ceremony, he shared an incredible moment with Triple H as the two stalwarts of the business were seen shaking hands and exchanging some words. During the speech, The Wiseman also stated that he would always be "a Paul Levesque guy."

Heyman has now taken to his Instagram stories to describe this moment as one of his career favorites.

"One of my absolute favorite moments not only of a truly historic weekend, but of my entire career. #PaulLeVesqueGuy," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story

Although Triple H is now the Chief Content Officer of WWE, he is one of the most decorated wrestlers ever. He has won several titles during his illustrious career, including the world title 14 times.

Bill Apter wants Paul Heyman to manage Damian Priest in WWE

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that he wanted to see Paul Heyman align himself with Damian Priest amid all of the troubles going on within The Bloodline.

"What I would like to see, we are talking hypothetically, right now with all the trouble going on with The Bloodline, I would like to see Paul Heyman align himself with Damian Priest at this point. I think it would make Priest a much stronger champion, a much stronger heel champion. He has got it; he's there, but I still think he needs a little step up higher, and I think Paul Heyman with him would be really excellent."

The Bloodline recently saw a change in its dynamics with Tama Tonga being introduced and Jimmy Uso being booted out by the former and Solo Sikoa, seemingly without the knowledge of Roman Reigns.

Many fans want Heyman to leave The Bloodline and manage Bron Breakker soon. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Wiseman.

