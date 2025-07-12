Paul Heyman's message to Brock Lesnar before WWE SNME is a spoiler, says current employee

Paul Heyman sent a message to Brock Lesnar hours before Saturday Night's Main Event XL. WWE veteran and LFG Coach, Bully Ray, believes Heyman's message is a potential spoiler.

Heyman is set to accompany Seth Rollins later today for his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Oracle has transitioned from Lesnar to Roman Reigns to Rollins over the last few years.

On X, Ray reacted to Heyman's birthday message to Lesnar. He posted a one-word message, seemingly suggesting that the Hall of Famer could be foreshadowing the potential return of The Beast Incarnate.

"Spoiler," wrote Ray.

Brock Lesnar's last appearance was at the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He hasn't featured on WWE television in almost two years and is also not a part of the WWE 2K25 video game. The Beast Incarnate was also not accompanied by Heyman during his latest stint in the Stamford-based company.

Interestingly enough, Heyman has been teasing the idea of introducing a "Plan B" with Rollins. It remains to be seen if his former client is revealed as the same later tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

