Paul Heyman's message before The Rock and Roman Reigns return to WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has long been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Wiseman. He seems to be enjoying the two-man power trip that is The Tribal Chief's association with The Rock.

Ahead of The Great One's return to Friday Night SmackDown, Heyman took another opportunity on social media to hype up the show scheduled to emanate from Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Tonight," wrote Paul Heyman on Instagram.

There has been massive speculation as to what The Rock's big reveal would be in the lead-up to SmackDown. If the word on the rumor mill is to be believed, expect his in-ring return to be announced soon, perhaps even on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

When Paul Heyman was tasked to put over The American Nightmare on WWE TV

The Wiseman is best known for his ability to cut a promo. Ahead of last year's WrestleMania, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes exchanged words during an in-ring segment on Monday Night RAW, which set the tone for The American Nightmare's showdown with Roman Reigns.

While speaking to SI Media, Heyman reflected on the promo, stating that it was on him to portray Cody Rhodes as a formidable foe to The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage. According to The Wiseman, a main event-worthy storyline needed to be there for the audience to sink their teeth into:

"We have Cody coming out of the gates now... with his own narrative, his own story to tell, and as he will tell his story to finish. And a compelling one at that, and an emotional one at that. So we have to tell his story as well... So the pressure really was to demonstrate Cody Rhodes as someone who is capable of hanging with and telling himself a WrestleMania main event level story for the audience to absorb and become invested in," said Paul Heyman.

A year has passed since the largely successful edition of the Show of Shows in Hollywood, and an argument can be made that The American Nightmare has become the hottest babyface on the roster thanks to the captivating story WWE has narrated thus far.

