Paul Heyman's vicious promo led to the beatdown of SmackDown star; according to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently praised Paul Heyman's opening promo on SmackDown this week.

The Wise Man started the show this week with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso by his side. After acknowledging the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Heyman turned his attention to John Cena and AJ Styles. Both earlier had fallen victim to The Bloodline in the previous week. Jimmy took the mic and started his tirade on Cena when Karl Anderson rushed to the ring and started a brawl.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Heyman's tactics in getting heat from fans were top-notch. He suggested that The Wise Man gloating about Styles' beatdown prompted Anderson to run in, leading to his eventual defeat at the hands of Jimmy Uso.

"I liked the first segment. I think Paul Heyman burned it. He said something that just... he knocked the people, which is the best way to get heat. Don't knock your opponent, knock the people, knock the fans because they're gonna come back on you. And they did. Karl Anderson ran in. There was no doubt whose a** was gonna get kicked. It was a good match, and the whole show I thought was good." [From 9:46 - 10:18]

Jimmy Uso picked up a win on WWE SmackDown

After Karl Anderson attacked the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa asked Jimmy Uso to take down The O.C. member. This led to an impromptu matchup between Anderson and Uso.

Sikoa led the distraction during the matchup, allowing Uso to rake Karl's eyes. He followed it up with a vicious Superkick and Splash to capture the win.

In the match's aftermath, Karl Anderson tried to battle back, but The Enforcer entered the ring and flattened Anderson with the Samoan Spike.

