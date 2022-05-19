Paul Heyman says WWE has a "very capable" next challenger for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman has given his thoughts on Drew McIntyre possibly facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns teamed up with The Usos to defeat McIntyre and RK-Bro earlier this month at WrestleMania Backlash. While WWE has not yet announced The Tribal Chief’s next challenger, he looks set to go one-on-one with The Scottish Warrior in the near future.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, Reigns’ special counsel made it clear that McIntyre is a worthy opponent for the six-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

“It appears that Drew McIntyre thinks that he’s next,” Heyman said. “Drew McIntyre is very capable. You’re only as great as the challengers that you turn back.” [1:59-2:16]

In the video above, Heyman also discusses a possible dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns’ WWE history

In 2019, Reigns picked up one-on-one victories over McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 and Stomping Grounds. He also defeated the two-time WWE Champion via disqualification on the May 6, 2019, episode of RAW.

A year later, The Head of the Table recorded another win over his long-term rival in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. To date, McIntyre has never defeated the former Shield member in a televised singles match.

Moving forward, Reigns is not advertised to appear at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5. That means a match against McIntyre will almost certainly have to wait until later this summer.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link:

https://www.thexrockford.com/win-wwe-tickets/

For tickets to all WWE live events, go to wwe.com/Events.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Yes No 35 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry