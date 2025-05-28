Paul Heyman sends 1-word message to WWE RAW star; it's not Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, or Bronson Reed

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a one-word message to a popular 36-year-old RAW star. The name in question is the red brand's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins teamed up with Bron Breakker to lock horns with CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match. The bout ended in Rollins' favor after 'Big' Bronson Reed made his electrifying return to WWE TV to take Punk and Zayn out and align himself with The Visionary. Rollins' team is now stronger than ever with Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman.

RAW's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley, recently took to Instagram to say "hi" to Paul Heyman, highlighting her fan sign on this week's red show. The Wiseman has now taken to his Instagram Stories to revert to Kelley's greeting with a similar one-word message.

"Hi @cathykelley," he wrote.

Former WWE writer gave his thoughts on Bron Breakker aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo highlighted that he had not seen Bron Breakker cut a promo or say even a single word since he aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Russo added that he believed anybody could play Breakker's part, as he had seemingly become more of a 'background artist' since joining the faction.

"Bron Breakker is now under the wise guy [Heyman]. And you are absolutely right. Has he cut a promo? Have we seen him talk? No, bro. He's standing in the background looking mean and not saying anything. And guess what? Anybody can play that part," Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Seth Rollins' faction going forward.

