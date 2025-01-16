Paul Heyman sends 2-word message after Roman Reigns shares backstage update from WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a two-word message after Roman Reigns shared a backstage update from RAW's Netflix debut. On January 6, 2025, The Original Tribal Chief locked horns with Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline has been in a heated feud with Solo Sikoa's side for several months. The two real-life cousins finally clashed one-on-one for the Ula Fala on RAW's Netflix debut. Both stars showcased an amazing display of action inside the squared circle. However, despite several interferences, the bout ultimately ended in Reigns' favor. Following the match, The Rock showed up to crown Roman with the Ula Fala.

The Original Tribal Chief recently took to Instagram to share several backstage photos from the red brand's show. This post caught The Wiseman's attention and he reposted it on his Instagram Stories. Paul Heyman also sent a two-word message, highlighting that it was a new post from Reigns.

"NEW POST," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

WWE legend Bully Ray believes CM Punk could ask his favor from Paul Heyman if Roman Reigns wins the Royal Rumble

For those unaware, Paul Heyman owes a favor to CM Punk after the latter agreed to team up with the OG Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that he believed if Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble 2025, he would go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, Ray also mentioned a scenario where CM Punk could ask Paul Heyman to talk Reigns out of his match against Rhodes and instead, give a title shot to The Best in the World.

"Could you imagine if Roman wins the Rumble and Roman is going to do exactly what he said and face Cody and Punk goes to Paul and says, 'I need you to talk Roman Reigns out of his match and give it to me?' Holy sh*t! You wanna talk about intriguing. Paul Heyman caught in between Roman Reigns and CM Punk right before WrestleMania. Roman wins the match. Could you imagine the look on Paul?" Bully Ray said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Paul Heyman's future as Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

