Paul Heyman sends four-word warning ahead of WWE RAW

WWE veteran Paul Heyman delivered a four-word warning ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Tampa, Florida.

Paul Heyman took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to share an interesting message. The Hall of Famer shared an image of himself, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed ahead of tonight's show. He claimed that his faction was the future of the company, and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

"The Future Is Now!" wrote Heyman.

Bronson Reed suffered a major injury during the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. The former North American Champion missed several months of action before his return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Reed helped Rollins and Breakker defeat Sami Zayn and CM Punk at the event over the weekend. The 36-year-old hit Punk with a Tsunami Splash after he tried to go after Paul Heyman following the match.

WWE Hall of Famer pitches major star to join Paul Heyman's faction on RAW

WWE legend Bubby Ray Dudley recently suggested that Becky Lynch could join Paul Heyman's faction on RAW.

Lynch is married to Seth Rollins in real life, and she returned to the company at WrestleMania 41. She teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, the duo lost the titles back to The Judgment Day stars on the following episode of RAW, and The Man turned heel after the match. Lynch battled Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash last month but came up short.

She will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the title again at Money in the Bank next month. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that Lynch could join Heyman's faction on RAW in the weeks ahead.

"Obviously, Becky Lynch turning heel and Seth Rollins turning heel, and they are married, maybe it's going to be Becky," Dudley said.

Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if any more stars are added to the faction after Bronson Reed joined at Saturday Night's Main Event.

