Paul Heyman sends a "Get Well Soon" message to 25-year-old after his horrendous injury

Paul Heyman sent his best wishes to professional basketball player Tyrese Haliburton after his horrendous injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Haliburton was influential for the Indiana Pacers in the 2024-25 NBA season. However, he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the finals. The injury proved to be quite costly for the Pacers, who struggled without their star point guard and eventually lost the championship to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old's injury caught the attention of multiple wrestlers, including Bayley, Bronson Reed, and others.
On his Instagram stories, Heyman sent his best wishes to Haliburton, wishing him a quick recovery.
"Get Well Soon @TyHaliburton22!" wrote Heyman.
Bubba Ray Dudley feels that Paul Heyman was trying his best to get Seth Rollins' faction over
Bubba Ray Dudley made a bold claim regarding Seth Rollins' faction, stating that Paul Heyman was trying his best to get the group over with the WWE Universe.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran suggested that Heyman was working the hardest in the faction. He said:
"When I see Paul Heyman out there with these guys, it's Paul who is coming across as the one who is working the most. I don't feel the same comfort level with Paul. I can actually see Paul's wheels turning in his head, which I never really do (...) Now, I'm seeing a Paul Heyman who's really, really locked into getting everyone over. I have to say this about this guy, and I've got to bring this unit together."
Rollins, Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed opened this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary once again delivered a strong message before Breakker defeated Penta in a singles match, while Heyman was at ringside, guiding the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Rollins is feuding with LA Knight, whom Heyman confronted last week on SmackDown. The Megastar was brutally assaulted by Breakker and Reed.
