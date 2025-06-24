Paul Heyman sends a "Get Well Soon" message to 25-year-old after his horrendous injury

Paul Heyman sent his best wishes to professional basketball player Tyrese Haliburton after his horrendous injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton was influential for the Indiana Pacers in the 2024-25 NBA season. However, he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the finals. The injury proved to be quite costly for the Pacers, who struggled without their star point guard and eventually lost the championship to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old's injury caught the attention of multiple wrestlers, including Bayley, Bronson Reed, and others.

On his Instagram stories, Heyman sent his best wishes to Haliburton, wishing him a quick recovery.

Trending

"Get Well Soon @TyHaliburton22!" wrote Heyman.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Check out Heyman's post here:

Expand Tweet

Bubba Ray Dudley feels that Paul Heyman was trying his best to get Seth Rollins' faction over

Bubba Ray Dudley made a bold claim regarding Seth Rollins' faction, stating that Paul Heyman was trying his best to get the group over with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran suggested that Heyman was working the hardest in the faction. He said:

"When I see Paul Heyman out there with these guys, it's Paul who is coming across as the one who is working the most. I don't feel the same comfort level with Paul. I can actually see Paul's wheels turning in his head, which I never really do (...) Now, I'm seeing a Paul Heyman who's really, really locked into getting everyone over. I have to say this about this guy, and I've got to bring this unit together."

Rollins, Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed opened this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary once again delivered a strong message before Breakker defeated Penta in a singles match, while Heyman was at ringside, guiding the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Rollins is feuding with LA Knight, whom Heyman confronted last week on SmackDown. The Megastar was brutally assaulted by Breakker and Reed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!