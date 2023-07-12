Paul Heyman sends a message to 48-year-old WWE star

Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a message wishing 48-year-old WWE star The Hurricane for his birthday on Instagram.

The Hurricane made his WWE(then WWF) debut in 2001. Within a month, he won the European Championship from Matt Hardy. He then went on to feud with The Hardy Boyz and Big Show.

The star was released from the Stamford-based promotion on February 26, 2010, and returned to the company eight years later in the 2018 Royal Rumble but was quickly eliminated by John Cena. On March 22, 2022, Hurricane announced he signed a Legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to his Instagram stories and posted a photo of The Hurricane and wished him a Happy Birthday.

"The Hurricane is One Year Older! #Whassupwitdat. Happy Birthday Sir!" he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Heyman's story below:

Paul Heyman wishes Hurricane a Happy Birthday!

Hurricane made a name for himself during his time at WWE by winning several titles, including Cruiserweight Championship twice, European Championship once, Hardcore Championship once, and World Tag Team Championship once with Kane and once with Rosey.

Paul Heyman should manage WWE star Bron Breakker, believes Kevin Nash

Paul Heyman is one of the biggest managers in the Stamford-based promotion's history. The legend has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Big Show, Kurt Angle, and Rob Van Dam. He is currently managing Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes that Paul Heyman's next client should be the rising star from NXT, Bron Breakker.

“There isn’t the next big thing. You take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan. You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman. I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f****ing chance. [Bron Breakker]. He’s got the best chance. Turn him f***ing heel. Give him f***ing Heyman.”

Some fans believe Heyman should take a break after managing Roman Reigns as he deserves it, and some, on the other hand, want Solo Sikoa to be his next client. You can read more about it here.

Who do you think will be Paul Heyman's next client? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes