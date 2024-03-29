Paul Heyman sends a message to former WWE Champion ahead of the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony

Paul Heyman sent a message to a WWE legend mere days before the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony. The veteran in question is Rob Van Dam.

Heyman was announced as the first inductee into this year's Hall of Fame. Many top personalities have commented on the big news so far.

Rob Van Dam made a name for himself in ECW back in the 90s when Paul Heyman used to run the promotion. The duo worked together years later in World Wrestling Entertainment as well.

The former world champion recently heaped praise on The Wiseman while reacting to his Hall of Fame induction. He stated that Heyman deserves the flowers and has done a lot for the business over the years. Heyman noticed the video and shared it on his Instagram story with a message for Rob Van Dam:

"A Most Heartfelt "Thank You" to RVD!"

Paul Heyman played a massive role in Rob Van Dam's only WWE title win

Rob Van Dam defeated John Cena to become the WWE Champion at ECW One Night Stand 2006. During the final moments of the bout, Edge came out and attacked Cena, thus helping RVD win the title belt.

Heyman ran towards the ring and made the count himself as the referee was knocked out. Unfortunately, RVD's WWE title run didn't last long.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest talkers in the history of WWE and professional wrestling. Many fans consider him the greatest mic worker of all time, alongside the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold, and CM Punk.

Fans are anxiously waiting to hear what Heyman has to say during his Hall of Fame induction speech. So far, there's no update on who will induct him into the Hall of Fame.

