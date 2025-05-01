Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a message aimed at Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn. The Wiseman has formed a new alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman showed up in the corner of CM Punk during his Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. By the end of the bout, Heyman had betrayed both Punk and Reigns to shockingly side with Rollins. On WWE RAW after 'Mania, The Wiseman introduced a new member in his stable, Bron Breakker, who obliterated The Best in the World and the OTC.

On the latest edition of the red brand, another name became a victim of Seth Rollins' new stable's wrath. Sami Zayn was brutally attacked by Rollins and Breakker after he refused to give in to The Visionary's demands.

Paul Heyman has now taken to his Instagram Stories to send a message aimed at Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn. The Wiseman seemingly highlighted that he had to sacrifice his own people to remain at the top.

"REIGNS. PUNK. SAMI. History, unfortunately, demands its very own sacrifices!"

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

WWE star CM Punk says Seth Rollins needs Paul Heyman

During a recent interview with Deadline, CM Punk said he wished Paul Heyman had stuck by Roman Reigns' side instead of joining his bitter rival, Seth Rollins.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also admitted that he believed The Visionary needed The Wiseman.

"I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him," he said.

Many believe a fourth member could join Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the fearsome group's future.

