Sami Zayn sends 2-word message to Becky Lynch after getting attacked by Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was brutally assaulted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW by Seth Rollins. The star recently took to social media to send a message to The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch.
On this week's RAW, Sami Zayn called out Seth Rollins for allying with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, saying that The Visionary was no different from the two men he despised the most, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins asked Zayn to leave the red brand and go to SmackDown, as he did not want his real-life friend to get hurt.
Later in the show, Zayn refused to give in to Rollins' demands. The former Intercontinental Champion then faced Bron Breakker in the main event of RAW. In the last stages of the bout, Breakker hit several spears on his opponent, forcing the referee to end the match as Sami couldn't continue. Before the show ended, Seth Rollins hit a vicious stomp on his real-life friend.
Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, recently took to Instagram to share a clip from the movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The Man only uploaded the clip without any captions.
This post caught Sami Zayn's attention, and he left a comment on it. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion sent a two-word message to Lynch, praising the film.
"Brilliant film," he commented.
Sami Zayn sent a message after Seth Rollins' attack on WWE RAW
Sami Zayn recently took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message after Seth Rollins attacked him on RAW. Zayn wrote that he admitted he was in Rollins' bad books but mentioned that he wouldn't leave WWE RAW and become a world champion on his own merit.
"Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this - you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion," wrote Zayn.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins after WWE RAW.