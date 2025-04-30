Sami Zayn sends 2-word message to Becky Lynch after getting attacked by Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was brutally assaulted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW by Seth Rollins. The star recently took to social media to send a message to The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch.

Ad

On this week's RAW, Sami Zayn called out Seth Rollins for allying with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, saying that The Visionary was no different from the two men he despised the most, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins asked Zayn to leave the red brand and go to SmackDown, as he did not want his real-life friend to get hurt.

Later in the show, Zayn refused to give in to Rollins' demands. The former Intercontinental Champion then faced Bron Breakker in the main event of RAW. In the last stages of the bout, Breakker hit several spears on his opponent, forcing the referee to end the match as Sami couldn't continue. Before the show ended, Seth Rollins hit a vicious stomp on his real-life friend.

Ad

Trending

Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, recently took to Instagram to share a clip from the movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The Man only uploaded the clip without any captions.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

This post caught Sami Zayn's attention, and he left a comment on it. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion sent a two-word message to Lynch, praising the film.

"Brilliant film," he commented.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Sami Zayn's comment [Image credit: Becky Lynch's Instagram handle]

Sami Zayn sent a message after Seth Rollins' attack on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn recently took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message after Seth Rollins attacked him on RAW. Zayn wrote that he admitted he was in Rollins' bad books but mentioned that he wouldn't leave WWE RAW and become a world champion on his own merit.

Ad

"Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this - you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion," wrote Zayn.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins after WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More