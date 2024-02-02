Paul Heyman sends one-word message ahead of SmackDown

The Wiseman to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, sent a message on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match. The leader of The Bloodline received assistance from Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer took out The Megastar and The Viper before crashing into the barricade in an attempt to nail The Phenomenal One with a running hip attack. The match eventually ended with The Head of the Table pinning AJ Styles for the win.

Following his win at the Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will also be a part of the show and a confrontation between the two is highly likely.

Ahead of a highly-anticipated episode of the blue brand, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram stories to send out a message. The 58-year-old shared WWE's graphic announcing Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline for SmackDown.

"Tonight," wrote Paul Heyman.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul received advice from Paul Heyman

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The Maverick was successful in his first title defense against US Championship Tournament winner Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that Paul Heyman gave him some advice after Roman Reigns' successful title defense. The YouTube sensation further pointed out that he underestimated Kevin Owens ahead of their championship match.

“Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherf**ker.’ He goes, ‘You can do it.’ Kevin, he’s ruthless, I’ll be honest with you. He has fingerprints on my chest. My shoulder. I’ll be honest, I underestimated him. I was playing chess and he was playing checkers," said Logan Paul.

With Logan Paul retaining his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the Premium Live Event in a controversial manner that saw him secure the win via disqualification, it will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion gets another opportunity to challenge Paul for the title.

