Logan Paul reveals advice he received from Bloodline member at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Logan Paul successfully defended the United States Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024. The popular star has revealed that he received some sound advice from a member of The Bloodline ahead of his title defense this past Saturday night.

Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament on the January 5 edition of SmackDown. Santos Escobar helped Logan Paul capture the title by leaving brass knuckles on the ring apron during his US Title match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul shared that Paul Heyman gave him some advice after Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan also noted that Kevin Owens is 'ruthless.'

“Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherf**ker.’ He goes, ‘You can do it.’ Kevin, he’s ruthless, I’ll be honest with you. He has fingerprints on my chest. My shoulder. I’ll be honest, I underestimated him. I was playing chess and he was playing checkers," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Logan Paul breaks character to compliment WWE star Kevin Owens

Logan Paul spoke highly of Kevin Owens after defeating him at Royal Rumble 2024.

The 28-year-old was able to escape the premium live event with the United States Championship after Kevin Owens was disqualified. Paul tried to use brass knuckles, but Owens saw it coming. Owens then used the brass knuckles, but the referee caught him just as he was about to win the match.

Speaking on Impaulsive, the champion admitted that he took The Prizefighter lightly and has grown to respect him. Paul then suggested that he could be the next Roman Reigns in WWE.

“Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good. I made fun of him. Frequently. Called him all sorts of things. Called him the Humpty Dumpty of WWE. Called him a 40-year-old school boy who dressed like a teenager. I underestimated him and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title, against all odds, for the first time in WWE. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain. I bled," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Logan Paul battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 but came up short. Only time will tell if he gets another opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief down the line.

