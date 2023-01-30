Paul Heyman sends a one-word message to Sami Zayn after he betrayed Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023

Paul Heyman has put up an Instagram story reacting to Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2023 PLE.

At Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns with a steel chair when the latter asked him to brutalize his former best friend Kevin Owens. Zayn was then kicked out of The Bloodline and mercilessly attacked by Reigns and others. Interestingly, Jey Uso refused to hit Zayn and chose to leave instead.

Paul Heyman has now shared his reaction to Zayn's attack on Roman Reigns. Heyman shared an Instagram story featuring the exact moment Zayn turned on Reigns, and wrote the following in the caption: 'GUILTY!'

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Heyman's latest story on Instagram

Paul Heyman was witness to The Bloodline's vicious destruction at Royal Rumble

After Roman Reigns' victory over Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, The Bloodline launched a brutal attack on Owens. When Zayn was told to do the same, he refused and instead attacked Reigns. The moment Zayn hit Reigns with a steel chair, the arena collectively cheered for the veteran.

The Bloodline, including Heyman, were left shocked over what Zayn had just done. After putting Zayn down, The Bloodline left backstage as the show went off the air. After the show, a fan captured footage of Zayn and Owens being tended to by a bunch of WWE officials.

Heyman has been a member of The Bloodline since day one. He has been instrumental in Roman Reigns' rise as the biggest heel in modern-day WWE. Heyman was clearly not happy over what Zayn did at Royal Rumble and enjoyed every bit of the punishment that was dished on him by The Bloodline. Only time will tell what happens next now that The Bloodline has cut ties with Zayn.

What's your opinion on Zayn turning on The Bloodline?

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes