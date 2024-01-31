Paul Heyman sends a one-word message to Solo Sikoa after the Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman took to Twitter/X to send a one-word to Solo Sikoa following the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

At the Royal Rumble, Sikoa once again played a major role in Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief retained his title by overcoming three other superstars, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman posted a photo of The Enforcer and sent a one-word message.

"SOLO," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell spoke quite highly of The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa

Dutch Mantell has big expectations from Solo Sikoa, seeing how WWE has gotten The Enforcer over with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Sikoa still has a lot of untapped potential. He said:

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with Solo. And they (WWE) have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. So, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good,"

Sikoa made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. He is currently a crucial part of The Bloodline and even won the NXT North American Championship while being a member of the faction.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Sikoa defeated John Cena, ending the latter's latest WWE run.

