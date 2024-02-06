Paul Heyman sends three-word message ahead of WWE RAW

The Rock's return on SmackDown has caused quite a ripple effect through WWE, and it seems that many fans will be watching RAW tonight to find out what Cody Rhodes does next.

While several WWE Superstars have admitted that they are on team Cody and would prefer him to be pushed into the WrestleMania main event, it seems that Paul Heyman is happy about the most recent development.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline recently shared the video from SmackDown, where The Rock made his return and noted, "This is Iconic." This is quite the statement, considering that Roman Reigns could be up against his toughest opponent to date in the WrestleMania main event.

Paul Heyman is in awe of The Rock

Paul Heyman will be expected to be in Roman Reigns' corner for the match, but given that The Rock, who is also from the same family and has just as much WWE history with Heyman, has now made his return, it could lead to him questioning his loyalties.

Heyman's latest post shows he is in awe of The Rock following his return, and that could be enough for him to switch sides ahead of WrestleMania.

Will The Rock vs. Roman Reigns main event this year's WWE WrestleMania?

The Rock has returned for one major reason, and now that CM Punk is unable to face Seth Rollins, it's clear that Cody Rhodes will be pushed into that spot instead. The company has been forced to make the best out of a tough situation since Punk's injury has left them without a world title match.

Punk's return was one of the biggest pulls for the show in Philadelphia, and it seems that The Rock has been forced to come in and fill that void. Tonight's episode of RAW could be interesting since Rhodes may well announce Seth Rollins as his WrestleMania opponent, confirming that The Great One will be challenging Roman Reigns in April.

Do you think it should be The Rock or Cody Rhodes in this position for WrestleMania? Share your thoughts and predictions for RAW in the commenters section below.

