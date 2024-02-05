RAW star shows support for Cody Rhodes following controversial WWE decision

A WWE RAW star has shown his support for Cody Rhodes after it appears his WrestleMania spot was given away this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The news surrounding the promotion has not been great as of late, as the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon are a dark cloud hovering over the company.

McMahon resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble, and The Rock has joined TKO's Board of Directors. It appears that The Great One has a lot of power in the promotion nowadays, as he has seemingly taken Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare stepped aside for The Rock and Roman Reigns to have a staredown to close this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. A press conference was announced for next Thursday night to presumably promote their dream match at WrestleMania 40, but the response by fans has been overwhelmingly negative so far.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to social media to show his support for Cody Rhodes. The "WeWantCody" hashtag has been trending over the weekend, and the RAW star showed his support for the Royal Rumble winner in the post below.

"To clear the record, #WeWantCody," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager believes Cody Rhodes will finish his story down the line

Cody Rhodes won this year's Men's Royal Rumble and pointed at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the match. However, it does not appear that he will be seeking revenge on The Tribal Chief one year after losing to him at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that The Rock battling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 does not ruin anything. He noted that they will have to give him the title sooner than later before fans get annoyed.

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'God d**n, just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years." [From 57:20 to 57:50]

You can check out the video below:

The Rock versus Roman Reigns has been a rumored dream match for years, and it is something fans would normally be excited about. However, the reaction has been negative so far, and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Rhodes should face Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE