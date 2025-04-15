Paul Heyman sends a two-word message after chaotic WWE RAW finish

Paul Heyman was part of an intriguing segment that closed out last night's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Wiseman posted a short message on social media after a chaotic end to the show.
Earlier today, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram stories to reshare wrestling journalist Scott Fishman's X post that praised him for his impressive performances over the years. The WWE Hall of Famer noted he was trending worldwide.
"TRENDING WORLDWIDE!" he wrote.
Check out screengrabs of Heyman's Instagram stories below:
The 59-year-old accompanied Roman Reigns to the ring last night. However, Paul agreeing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41 did not sit well with the OTC, who shoved Heyman to the ground after attacking Seth Rollins.
The Second City Saint showed up to save his friend. The segment ended with The Visionary standing tall after Stomping his WrestleMania opponents.
Ex-WWE writer shares his take on Roman Reigns and CM Punk fighting over Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has been an integral part of WWE for a long time. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out a flaw in his gimmick.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer claimed that the wrestling promotion never explained why the 59-year-old was The Advocate or The Wiseman. Russo noted that booking the WrestleMania main event around Heyman was hard for him to digest. He reasoned it was not as if every star Paul accompanied never suffered a loss.
"This is about, bro, you've got a guy that you know is The Advocate, and he is The Wiseman. Bro, everybody who has been with him has lost, and you've never shown me why is he The Wiseman. Why is he the... You have never shown me that. [...] Now if this guy, bro, if the story was every champion he's ever backed has never lost under his tutelage, that's one thing. That's not the story, bro. So, that's the part that's really hard for me to digest," he said. [From 3:07 onwards]
You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:
It will be interesting to see if The Wiseman plays a role in the outcome of the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.