Paul Heyman sends a two-word message after chaotic WWE RAW finish

Paul Heyman was part of an intriguing segment that closed out last night's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Wiseman posted a short message on social media after a chaotic end to the show.

Ad

Earlier today, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram stories to reshare wrestling journalist Scott Fishman's X post that praised him for his impressive performances over the years. The WWE Hall of Famer noted he was trending worldwide.

"TRENDING WORLDWIDE!" he wrote.

Check out screengrabs of Heyman's Instagram stories below:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Paul Heyman shares Scott Fishman's appreciation post on his Instagram story.

The 59-year-old accompanied Roman Reigns to the ring last night. However, Paul agreeing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41 did not sit well with the OTC, who shoved Heyman to the ground after attacking Seth Rollins.

Ad

Trending

The Second City Saint showed up to save his friend. The segment ended with The Visionary standing tall after Stomping his WrestleMania opponents.

Ex-WWE writer shares his take on Roman Reigns and CM Punk fighting over Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been an integral part of WWE for a long time. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out a flaw in his gimmick.

Ad

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer claimed that the wrestling promotion never explained why the 59-year-old was The Advocate or The Wiseman. Russo noted that booking the WrestleMania main event around Heyman was hard for him to digest. He reasoned it was not as if every star Paul accompanied never suffered a loss.

"This is about, bro, you've got a guy that you know is The Advocate, and he is The Wiseman. Bro, everybody who has been with him has lost, and you've never shown me why is he The Wiseman. Why is he the... You have never shown me that. [...] Now if this guy, bro, if the story was every champion he's ever backed has never lost under his tutelage, that's one thing. That's not the story, bro. So, that's the part that's really hard for me to digest," he said. [From 3:07 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

It will be interesting to see if The Wiseman plays a role in the outcome of the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More