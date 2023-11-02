Paul Heyman sends a warning to John Cena ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023; it involves Triple H!

Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram stories to send a warning to John Cena ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. The post included Triple H as well.

Cena has been feuding with The Bloodline for quite some time. The 16-time world champion recently teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a Tag Team match at WWE Fastlane. However, The Cenation Leader is once again all set to face Sikoa, but in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram stories to post a throwback video from the time when John Cena picked a draft for The Wiseman, and the entire RAW locker room was shocked to see Triple H's name pop up.

The 58-year-old sent a warning to Cena by writing that he would soon be spiked out of business, which seems like a clever wordplay for Solo Sikoa's Samoan Spike.

"HERE'S AN OLDIE BUT GOODY WITH THE SOON-TO-BE-SPIKED-OUT-OF-BUSINESS [JOHN CENA]," Heyman wrote.

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story.

Triple H had his say on John Cena's comments about retirement from WWE

During the Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H talked about John Cena's comments about retiring from WWE.

The Game said that the Cenation Leader is doing a lot of things outside of wrestling now and that John should be appreciated for what he has done for the wrestling business and is still doing to this day.

"But I do recognize what John is talking about when he says he doesn't know how long he has. He's at an age [where] he's doing a lot of other things. I would just say this to everybody out there, revel in it. Because the appreciation level that John should get is off the charts," Triple H said.

Fans believe Cena might lose to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in order to establish the latter as an upcoming superstar. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the match.

Which match are you most excited to see during the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think